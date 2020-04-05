Yuvraj Singh reveals which Pakistan legend Rohit Sharma reminds him of

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Legendary India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has compared opener Rohit Sharma to Pakistan great Inzamam-ul-Haq.

Yuvraj noted that like Inzamam, Rohit also looks like someone who has “a lot of time when batting”.

Rohit is currently one of the top batsmen in the world today, while Inzamam is considered to be one of the best batsmen and captains Pakistan ever produced.

Yuvraj Singh on YouTube "when Rohit Sharma came into the Indian team he looked like somebody who had a lot of time when batting. He reminded me of Inzamam-ul-Haq because when he batted Inzi also had a lot of time to play the bowlers" #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) April 5, 2020

“When Rohit Sharma came into the Indian team he looked like somebody who had a lot of time when batting. He reminded me of Inzamam-ul-Haq because when he batted Inzi also had a lot of time to play the bowlers,” Yuvraj said in a YouTube video as quoted by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Azhar Mahmood reveals which three players “are Pakistan’s future”

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...