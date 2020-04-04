Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Iconic Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar has called Australia spin king Shane Warne a “legend of the game”.

Akhtar’s praise comes after Warne included him in his greatest Pakistan XI and said that he was the “fastest bowler I faced”.

Warne is second on the all-time list of wicket-takers in Test cricket as he claimed 708 wickets in 145 Tests at an average of 25.41.

Warnie himself a very special player. Legend of the game @ShaneWarne . https://t.co/FDuucjVp1U — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) April 2, 2020

“Warnie himself a very special player. Legend of the game,” Akhtar said on Twitter.

