Which player has Pakistan legend Shoaib Akhtar called a ‘legend of the game’?

Iconic Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar has called Australia spin king Shane Warne a “legend of the game”.

Akhtar’s praise comes after Warne included him in his greatest Pakistan XI and said that he was the “fastest bowler I faced”.

Warne is second on the all-time list of wicket-takers in Test cricket as he claimed 708 wickets in 145 Tests at an average of 25.41.

“Warnie himself a very special player. Legend of the game,” Akhtar said on Twitter.

