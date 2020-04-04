Shane Warne picks Pakistan legend as the ‘fastest bowler I faced’

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Australia spinner Shane Warne has revealed that former Pakistan seamer Shoaib Akhtar was the “fastest bowler I faced”.

Akhtar still holds the record for the fastest delivery, which was clocked at 161.3 kph (100.2 mph) during Pakistan’s match against England in the 2003 World Cup.

With Akhtar being one of the most lethal and feared bowlers in the history of international cricket, Warne included him in his greatest Pakistan XI, which he named during a live session on Instagram.

“Akhtar was the fastest bowler I faced. With someone running in from 20-30 meters and bowling consistently at 100 miles per hour was scary,” Warne was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Shane Warne’s greatest Pakistan XI: Saeed Anwar, Aamir Sohail, Mohammad Yousaf, Inzamamul Haq, Younis Khan, Moin Khan (wk), Wasim Akram (c), Saqlain Mushtaq, Mushtaq Ahmed, Shoaib Akhtar, Waqar Younis

