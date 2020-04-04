Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg believes that Pakistan batsman Babar Azam plays the cover drive with “grace” and “perfect form”.

Azam recently represented the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he finished as the tournament’s highest run-scorer with 345 runs in 10 games for the Kings at an average of 49.28 and a strike-rate of 123.65.

Other than Azam, Hogg said the same thing about India captain Virat Kohli’s cover drive.

Both play it with grace. Perfect form. https://t.co/xKTKFIFaMT — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) April 2, 2020

“Both play it with grace. Perfect form,” Hogg said while responding to a fan on Twitter.

