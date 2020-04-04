Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Australia spinner Shane Warne has revealed that former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq used to smash pace bowlers “all over the park”.

Warne’s praise for Inzamam’s batting abilities come after he included the 50-year-old in his greatest Pakistan XI, which he named during a live session on Instagram.

Warne added that even though he got Inzamam out a lot, the Pakistan batsman was a “special player”.

“I got Inzi [Inzamam] out a lot but he was a special player. He was really good against pace and used to smash them all over the park,” Warne was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Shane Warne’s greatest Pakistan XI: Saeed Anwar, Aamir Sohail, Mohammad Yousaf, Inzamamul Haq, Younis Khan, Moin Khan (wk), Wasim Akram (c), Saqlain Mushtaq, Mushtaq Ahmed, Shoaib Akhtar, Waqar Younis

