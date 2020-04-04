Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan batsman and Twenty20 captain Babar Azam has revealed that the “favourite innings” of his career was his match-winning century in his side’s must-win game against New Zealand during the 2019 World Cup.

Azam scored an unbeaten 101, which came off 127 balls and included 11 boundaries, in the match, which Pakistan won by six wickets.

He noted that the conditions were tough during the match as “the ball was spinning a lot”.

“My favourite innings was against New Zealand in [the] World Cup,” he said during a live session with Test captain Azhar Ali on Instagram as quoted by Cricket Pakistan. “The ball was spinning a lot. (Mohammad) Hafeez bhai asked me to approach the Kiwi spinners like you are playing a Test match. So I tried to play as straight as possible which worked.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: Babar Azam makes unbelievably bold claim about Dale Steyn

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...