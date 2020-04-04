Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi has revealed that harsher punishments need to be implemented to combat corruption and match-fixing in cricket.

Afridi’s comments come after all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez questioned whether opening batsman Sharjeel Khan should be allowed to make his international comeback.

Furthermore, Pakistan great Javed Miandad suggested that anyone found guilty of match-fixing should be hanged.

“I feel examples should have been set in the past but this didn’t happen and that is why we have seen such cases on a regular basis,” Afridi was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan. “I have nothing against anyone but even now if the (Pakistan Cricket) Board wants to set an example it can do that. Only then can we hope to curtail such cases.”

