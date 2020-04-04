Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Legendary Pakistan batsman Javed Miandad has suggested that all match-fixers should be hanged “so that a person can’t even think about doing this”.

Over the last decade a couple of Pakistan players have been found guilty of corruption, including spot-fixing and failing to report approaches by bookies.

Miandad has had enough of such incidents tarnishing Pakistan’s image and reputation and has called for an “unimaginable punishment” to be given to anyone who is involved in such activities in the future.

“An unimaginable punishment should be given for this (spot-fixing),” Miandad said on his YouTube channel as quoted by PakPassion. “I say to such people that you aren’t even sincere to your parents and family as you are hiding this from them.

“I say to those who do this that even in Islam you are nothing if you can’t be sincere to your parents.

“Cricket is a game which deals in spreading happiness – when you make a 100, the whole of Pakistan dances with joy. When we won the World Cup, or when I hit a six (off the last ball) – the world stood up in happiness and I am still happy about it.

“PCB is doing this wrong – no one should be forgiven for this. The punishment for murder is death itself and that’s the end of it. In cricket it should be the same and an example set so that a person can’t even think about doing this.

“So this [is] good isn’t it? Today I made money [doing spot fixing] and was removed from the side, tomorrow I say please forgive me. A person will always ask for forgiveness when he does something wrong won’t he?

“Hang such people! If you do something wrong then you will be afraid of hanging, otherwise why would you be worried?

“In Saudi Arabia when you murder someone, next day your neck gets chopped off. In Islam we say chop the hands off thieves – the world will take heed when they see people with their hands cut off.

“Someone who does something to hurt humanity does not have the right to stay in this world. If we follow the law set for us by the Almighty then we will never have any cause for pain.

“They sold out their country and made wealth then were brought back – shame on those people who brought them back.

“I would never had done this – if someone made money in that way, I would say to him go away [and don’t come back]. It’s up to parents to take their responsibility seriously just like I did. If a kid brought some money or object, I would ask how did you get it? Did you steal it was the first thing we would ask?

“If you hurt millions including children with your actions then you will need to answer them carefully. I can forgive you but when you travel the world, what will the world think of you? Who will respect you?”

