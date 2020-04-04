Yousuf reveals which 4 Pakistan legends ‘turned me into a better player’

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan batsman Mohammad Yousuf has revealed that watching and playing alongside Saleem Malik, Ijaz Ahmed, Saeed Anwar and Inzamam-ul-Haq helped him a lot when he was a young player.

Yousuf noted that the quartet had the ability to score “runs everywhere in the world”.

The 45-year-old admitted that they had a massive impact on his career as they “turned me into a better player”.

Yousuf represented Pakistan in 90 Tests and scored 7,530 runs, which included 24 centuries and 33 fifties, at an average of 52.29.

He also featured in 288 ODIs and accumulated 9,720 runs, which included 15 hundreds and 64 half-centuries, at an average of 41.71.

“These were all players who scored runs everywhere in the world and watching them and playing with them also turned me into a better player,” Yousuf was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

