Legendary Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi has taken numerous shots at batsman Umar Akmal.

Akmal was recently charged with two breaches of the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) anti-corruption code and is currently suspended.

If found guilty, he could receive a six-month to lifetime ban.

Afridi pointed out that Akmal “really needs to look at the company he keeps” and “get his priorities sorted out”.

He also called on the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to introduce a “grooming and education program” in order to ensure more players don’t get involved in illegal activities.

“Umar really needs to look at the company he keeps. He needs to get his priorities sorted out. He is a fine batsman but he can’t keep on carrying like this,” Afridi was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan. “Most of the Pakistani players come through without any proper education and they are prone to falling prey to people who encourage corruption in the game.

“I just feel that the board must have a grooming and education program for these players. I think it is about how well you manage a talent. Umar is one example. But just telling them about the anti-corruption clauses is not enough.”

