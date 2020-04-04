Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Mickey Arthur has revealed that the one thing he “disliked” during his time as Pakistan’s head coach was “players that sat in their comfort zones and felt Pakistan cricket owed them something”.

Arthur’s comments come after veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez accused him of “double standards and favouritism”.

“I think Mickey Arthur was the most powerful coach in Pakistan cricket history. Everything went according to what he wanted. I will admit that there were double standards and favouritism while he was coaching the side,” Hafeez had said.

However, instead of directly responding to Hafeez’s accusations, Arthur, who is now Sri Lanka’s head coach, only spoke about what frustrated him during his three years with the Pakistan team.

“All I will say is that I liked players who could win games for Pakistan and were professional in all they did,” Arthur was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan. “I disliked players that sat in their comfort zones and felt Pakistan cricket owed them something.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: Shane Warne reveals which Pakistan cricketer smashed fast bowlers “all over the park”

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...