Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Pakistan Twenty20 captain Babar Azam has made it clear that he doesn’t want to leave the Karachi Kings and join a different Pakistan Super League (PSL) team.

In this year’s PSL, which was cut short prior to the semi-finals and final due to the coronavirus pandemic, Azam finished as the tournament’s highest run-scorer with 345 runs in 10 games for the Kings at an average of 49.28 and a strike-rate of 123.65.

Azam’s comments about wanting to stay loyal to the Kings came after he was questioned about whether he would want to play for his hometown’s franchise, the Lahore Qalandars, in the future.

“You should not leave the team you have been playing for. Throughout, I have been playing for Karachi Kings so I should stick with them,” Azam said during a live session with Test captain Azhar Ali on Instagram as quoted by Cricket Pakistan. “Just because I am performing well doesn’t mean that I should keep changing my team.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: Mickey Arthur reveals what he “disliked” during his time as Pakistan’s head coach

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...