Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Iconic Australia spinner Shane Warne called legendary Pakistan seamer Waqar Younis a “great bowler”.

Waqar formed a formidable partnership with left-arm pace bowler Wasim Akram, who Warne described as “the best bowler that I saw”.

Waqar, who is currently Pakistan’s bowling coach, played 87 Tests and took 373 wickets at an average of 23.56.

He also featured in 262 ODIs and claimed 416 wickets at an average of 23.84.

Given how good Waqar was, Warne included him in his greatest Pakistan XI, which he named during a live session on Instagram.

“Waqar was a great bowler too especially because of his reverse swing and yorkers,” Warne was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Shane Warne’s greatest Pakistan XI: Saeed Anwar, Aamir Sohail, Mohammad Yousaf, Inzamamul Haq, Younis Khan, Moin Khan (wk), Wasim Akram (c), Saqlain Mushtaq, Mushtaq Ahmed, Shoaib Akhtar, Waqar Younis

ALSO CHECK OUT: Shane Warne picks Pakistan legend as the “fastest bowler I faced”

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...