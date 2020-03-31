Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has claimed that “there were double standards and favouritism” under former head coach Mickey Arthur.

Hafeez even went as far as describing Arthur to be “the most powerful coach in Pakistan cricket history”.

Arthur became Pakistan’s head coach in 2016 and held the position until after the 2019 World Cup.

The 51-year-old, who is now Sri Lanka’s head coach, was subsequently replaced by Misbah-ul-Haq, who also took over as chief selector.

“I think Mickey Arthur was the most powerful coach in Pakistan cricket history. Everything went according to what he wanted. I will admit that there were double standards and favouritism while he was coaching the side,” Hafeez was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

