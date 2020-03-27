Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan pace bowler Tanvir Ahmed has lashed out at veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez, saying he has “achieved nothing so far in your career”.

Tanvir’s fiery comments come after Hafeez questioned whether opening batsman Sharjeel Khan should be allowed to make his international comeback.

On Thursday, Hafeez seemingly took another indirect shot at Shajeel when he said: “If a player was proven guilty then he must not be allowed to play for the country again. Standards should be set in the game as the country’s pride comes first.”

Sharjeel recently made his Pakistan Super League (PSL) comeback after serving two-and-a-half years of a five-year ban he received for his involvement in a spot-fixing scandal in the 2017 PSL.

In this year’s PSL, the 30-year-old, who played for the Karachi Kings, scored 199 runs at an average of 24.87 and a strike-rate of 144.20.

However, Tanvir was less than impressed with Hafeez’s remarks and proceeded to lambast him.

“My question to Hafeez is that what does he think of himself? Are you PCB? Is everything in your hands? It is not his job to comment on who should be selected. He needs to improve his own performance first and prove that he is a top-class cricketer. You have played cricket for such a long time but achieved nothing so far in your career,” Tanvir said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

“What I fail to understand is that why do our senior players, who have never been able to become superstars, give such statements. Maybe they think that they have achieved a lot by just playing for 10-12 years and can say anything they want.

“Wasim Khan did the right thing by telling Hafeez to mind his own business. If he does not like this [playing alongside tainted cricketers], then he can leave cricket. Also I believe Hafeez no longer deserves a place in the side bearing in mind his performance in PSL.

“If [Mohammad] Amir, Salman Butt can play cricket, then so can Sharjeel.”

