Pakistan head coach and chief selector Misbah-ul-Haq has admitted that left-arm seamer Wasim Akram was the bowler “you never want to face”.

Misbah, who is also a former Pakistan captain, recalled how nobody wanted to bat against Akram in the nets as he was quick and had the ability to swing the ball both ways.

Misbah’s comments about Akram come on the 28th anniversary of Pakistan’s 1992 World Cup triumph.

“When you talk about Wasim Akram, he is one the best the world of cricket has ever produced,” Misbah said in a video by the International Cricket Council (ICC) as quoted by Cricket Pakistan. “An amazing talent and the kind of bowler you never want to face.

“I was just starting at that time in Pakistani team and he was about to retire, but still no one liked facing Wasim Akram in the nets even then when he was just running from two or three yards. It was amazing how he quick he could bowl from there and how quick he was off the pitch. He used to swing the ball both ways on dry pitches as well.”

