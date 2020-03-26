Dean Jones reveals his favourite Pakistan player of all time

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Australia batsman Dean Jones has revealed that left-arm seamer Wasim Akram is his favourite Pakistan player.

Jones worked alongside Akram for the Karachi Kings in this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Jones was the team’s head coach, while Akram served as the franchise’s bowling coach and president.

The 59-year-old made the revelation while responding to a fan on Twitter.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Misbah-ul-Haq reveals which Pakistan bowler “you never want to face”

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...