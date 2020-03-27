Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Legendary Pakistan batsman Javed Miandad has called for an investigation to be launched against the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) after the live streaming rights of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) were given to a foreign betting company.

Miandad called for everyone guilty of this to be “punished accordingly”.

He added that the investigation cannot be carried out by the PCB itself.

“There should be a high-level investigation into the fact that PSL’s live streaming rights were granted to a betting company,” Miandad told Express News as quoted by Cricket Pakistan. “The guilty should be punished accordingly. All parties involved need to be on the same page during this process. The Pakistan Cricket Board should learn a valuable lesson from this experience.

“The issue of a betting company receiving live streaming rights for the PSL in three seasons from 2019 to 2021 is a matter of grave importance. The whole world has legalised betting whereas that is not the case in Pakistan.

“PSL is a national event. The contract between the PCB and the live streaming company is very important. There is an urgent need for an investigation. The PCB cannot conduct this investigation by itself. The guilty need to be punished as per the guidelines and rules.

“We will have to wait and view the details of the case in order to see if this act was done on purpose or by a mistake. If it becomes clear that the PCB was aware that the rights were being granted to a betting company than the PCB will be guilty and deserves to be punished accordingly. On the other hand, if it is proven that the PCB was not aware of this fact, then it is a big blunder on their part.”

