Legendary Pakistan left-arm seamer Wasim Akram has revealed that former captain and batsman Inzamam-ul-Haq was “throwing up a night before the semi-final” at the 1992 World Cup.

However, despite feeling sick and having a fever, Inzamam featured in the crucial fixture and ended up being named Man of the Match for smashing 60 runs off 37 balls, which included seven boundaries and a six, as Pakistan won by four wickets.

Inzamam, a former chief selector, also shared his side of the story and how then-captain Imran Khan refused to let him miss the match.

“Interestingly, Inzy (Inzamam-ul-Haq) was throwing up a night before the semi-final and did not appear to be in a condition to play,” Akram previously wrote in a column for India Today as Pakistan celebrates the 28th anniversary of their World Cup triumph.

“But Imran insisted that Inzy should play despite his fever. What happened in the semi-final, we all know. Inzy just went berserk as he showed the full range of his strokes. We had a stiff target of 263 but Inzamam came at the right time and was well guided by the experienced Javed Miandad.”

After defeating New Zealand, Pakistan went on to beat England in the final by 22 runs to win their first-ever World Cup.

To this day, it remains their one and only World Cup win.

