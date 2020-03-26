Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan legend Wasim Akram has shared the motivational speech former captain Imran Khan gave the team before the 1992 World Cup final.

Akram recalled how Imran, who is now the country’s Prime Minister, said that Pakistan were like “cornered tigers” and that “when a tiger is cornered, it attacks”.

Pakistan ended up beating England in the final by 22 runs to win their first-ever World Cup.

To this day, it remains their one and only World Cup win.

“We were warming up at the MCG (Melbourne Cricket Ground) before the final. In those days, we would get just a playing kit and tracksuit, nothing more,” Akram previously wrote in a column for India Today as Pakistan celebrates the 28th anniversary of their World Cup triumph. “If we needed training gear and so on, we had to go out and buy it ourselves. I went and bought a T-shirt which said ‘Just do it’, Imran bought a T-shirt with a tiger on it.

“In the team talk before the final, Imran said we are cornered tigers. We were all young and had no idea what he meant. Then he said it in simple words: when a tiger is cornered, it attacks. That’s what we need to do. Then it was easier to understand.”

