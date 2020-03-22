Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former captain and chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq has revealed that he was too sick to play in the semi-final of the 1992 World Cup, which Pakistan won.

Pakistan were taking on New Zealand and despite Inzamam feeling too sick to play, captain Imran Khan, who is now the country’s Prime Minister, made it clear that Inzamam would be in the playing XI no matter what.

That decision from Imran proved crucial as Inzamam was named Man of the Match for smashing 60 runs off 37 balls, which included seven boundaries and a six, to lead Pakistan to a four-wicket win and into the final.

Pakistan went on to beat England in the final by 22 runs to win their first-ever World Cup.

To this day, it remains their one and only World Cup triumph.

“Before the World Cup semi-final against New Zealand, I was feeling unwell. I told Mushtaq Ahmed to tell Imran Khan I was unwell and won’t be able to play. Mushtaq came back, he laughed and said Imran Khan has said no matter what, you will play,” Inzamam was quoted as saying by Saj Sadiq on Twitter.

