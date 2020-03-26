Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Legendary Pakistan left-arm seamer Wasim Akram has shared the details of the team’s gruelling fitness regime prior to the 1992 World Cup.

With Pakistan arriving in Australia early, Akram recalled how the entire team used to train for “five-six hours every day”.

This was because then-captain Imran Khan “wanted us to get supremely fit before the World Cup”.

“As a side, we were doing quite well in one-day cricket in the late 1980s. We had won the Nehru Cup in 1989 and the Australasia Cup in 1990. We had the confidence that any top-six side has going into a World Cup. I remember (captain) Imran Khan took us to Australia three-four weeks before the World Cup,” Akram previously wrote in a column for India Today as Pakistan celebrates the 28th anniversary of their World Cup triumph.

“We would do 10 laps of the MCG – we used to sprint – then I would bowl and field for two hours. Basically we would train for five-six hours every day. Imran wanted us to get supremely fit before the World Cup. That was the reason for all the hard work.”

