Legendary Pakistan left-arm seamer Wasim Akram believes a “divine force was behind us” in the 1992 World Cup semi-final.

Pakistan played New Zealand in the last four and ended up winning the match by four wickets.

Akram noted that “we had the best wishes of the whole of Pakistan” and added that it was the “month of Ramzan and people were fasting and were up all night in Pakistan”.

With all those people praying for the team, Akram feels that it helped Pakistan triumph against New Zealand and go on to be crowned World Cup champions.

“We had the best wishes of the whole of Pakistan. It was the month of Ramzan and people were fasting and were up all night in Pakistan. They were praying for us, watching us as we moved into the semis. We could feel a divine force was behind us as we played the semi-final,” Akram previously wrote in a column for India Today as Pakistan celebrates the 28th anniversary of their World Cup triumph.

