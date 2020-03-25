Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League
Pakistan leg-spinner Usama Mir has revealed that his favourite food to eat is pizza.
He made the revelation when asked the question by a fan on Twitter.
Pizza😅 https://t.co/FqXhTiHPlv
— Usama Mir (@iamusamamir) March 24, 2020
The 24-year-old, who has yet to make his international debut, recently represented the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).
He featured in three games, but went wicketless.
This year’s PSL was cut short prior to the semi-finals and final due to the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, pandemic.
