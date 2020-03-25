Usama Mir reveals which Pakistan legend he has learned a lot from

Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Pakistan leg-spinner Usama Mir has revealed that he has learned a lot from legendary all-rounder Shoaib Malik.

Mir’s comments came during a question and answer session with fans on Twitter.

The 24-year-old, who has yet to make his international debut, recently represented the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

He featured in three games, but went wicketless.

This year’s PSL was cut short prior to the semi-finals and final due to the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, pandemic.

