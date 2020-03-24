Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg believes that Pakistan batsman Babar Azam and pace bowler Naseem Shah would be “great additions” to the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Pakistan players have not featured in the IPL since the first season of the tournament back in 2008.

However, in addition to Azam, who is Pakistan’s Twenty20 captain, and Naseem, Hogg noted there are a couple of other Pakistan players who should play in the tournament.

“Hopefully one day it can happen. A couple of players such [as] Babar Azam, Naseem Shah would be great additions,” Hogg said in response to a fan on Twitter.

Azam and Naseem recently featured in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), with the former playing for the Karachi Kings and the latter representing the Quetta Gladiators.

Azam finished as the top run-scorer in the tournament with 345 runs in 10 matches at an average of 49.28 and a strike-rate of 123.65.

As for Naseem, he took five wickets in six games at an average of 32.40.

