Which two Pakistan players is Aamer Sohail very worried about?

Former Pakistan captain Aamer Sohail has admitted that he is very concerned about the pace duo of Naseem Shah and Mohammad Hasnain.

Sohail noted that he is specifically worried about their bowling action.

Both Naseem and Hasnain represented the Quetta Gladiators during the Pakistan Super League (PSL), which was cut short due to the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, pandemic.

Hasnain finished as the highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 15 wickets at an average of 19.13.

Naseem, meanwhile, took five wickets in six games at an average of 32.40.

“I am worried about Naseem Shah as I have seen him struggling during the PSL and I will emphasise again, as I have done before, that he has a major problem with his bowling action which puts a lot of stress on his body, and this needs to be sorted out as soon as possible,” Sohail wrote in his blog for PakPassion.

“Mohammad Hasnain is another bowler whose form is of concern to me. He has been part of the Pakistan side for almost a year now but the quality of his bowling instead of improving has gone downhill and to be honest, it’s a more of a case of getting from bad to worse.

“With both Hasnain and Naseem, it’s not just about being satisfied with generating pace, but what they need to become are well-rounded bowlers who are consistent in their performances. For me, both bowlers have some issues with their delivery strides and unless these problems are fixed, their progress will be hampered.

“It seems to me that we keep on glorifying the idea of bowling with pace and not enough emphasis is put on the basics of fast bowling, and to ensure that the action of our bowlers is stress-free. Let me remind everyone that we have seen many tear-away fast-bowlers come and go for half a decade, but not many have been able to achieve anything of significance apart from those who had the ability to bowl with control, whilst bowling only a few fast deliveries in an over.”

Sohail is not the only player who is worried about Naseem as former Pakistan bowling coach Azhar Mahmood also expressed concerns about the 17-year-old.

