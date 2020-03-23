Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Former captain Ramiz Raja believes that pace bowler Dilbar Hussain should be included in Pakistan’s squad for the T20 World Cup later this year.

Ramiz’s comments come after Dilbar, 27, represented the Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

In the eight games he played, Dilbar took seven wickets at an average of 27.

“I would also pick Dilbar Hussain for the World Cup because he can deliver the ball at pace. I would want him to start focusing on bouncers as well. He tries to go for too many variations sometimes. He provides a different challenge for batsmen because of his small run-up,” Ramiz said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan.

The T20 World Cup is scheduled to be held in Australia from October 18 to November 15.

