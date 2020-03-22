Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Pakistan bowling coach Azhar Mahmood has admitted that he is worried about pace bowler Naseem Shah’s future due to the injuries he has sustained as of late.

Naseem was injured prior to the start of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), but recovered and played for the Quetta Gladiators.

However, he suffered another setback during the tournament, which limited the number of games he played.

Overall, Naseem featured in six matches and took five wickets at an average of 32.40.

Azhar noted that the 17-year-old has to be carefully monitored going forward, but added that once Naseem starts playing more cricket on a regular basis, he will “become less prone to injury”.

“It is a well-known fact that younger bowlers are prone to injuries and this is not something that Naseem Shah is prone to specifically,” Mahmood, who was the Multan Sultans’ bowling coach, wrote in his blog for PakPassion. “We saw that in the earlier days of their careers, even Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis suffered injuries. This is because the body of a young bowler is still getting used to the workload, so chances of sustaining injuries is higher.

“Naseem Shah has already had injuries as we saw on the Australia tour and also recently in PSL as well. It’s not always going to be easy for a bowler like Naseem as he bowls around 145 kph. He will need to be looked after by the PCB and attention needs to be given to his fitness as well. His action does make him a candidate for injury, but I am confident that Waqar Younis as bowling coach of Pakistan and his coaching colleagues will take care of these issues for Naseem.

“Regardless of this, it’s when Naseem Shah plays more cricket and his body gets used to stresses is when he will become less prone to injury. This is similar to how Shaheen Shah Afridi has progressed, and this is how I expect Naseem to develop in the future as he plays more cricket.”

