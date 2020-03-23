Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Former Australia batsman Dean Jones believes Pakistan opener Sharjeel Khan is a “special player when on song”.

Jones worked with Sharjeel during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) as he was the Karachi Kings’ head coach.

In the 10 games he played, Sharjeel scored 199 runs at an average of 24.87 and a strike-rate of 144.20.

Jones’ comments came in reply to New Zealand left-arm seamer Mitchell McClenaghan, who said that Sharjeel worked hard on his fitness throughout the PSL.

Spot on Mitch!! We smashed him everyday.. gym .. fielding.. the lot! And we have programs in place for @SharjeelLeo14 to continue his fitness work! He is a special player when on song! https://t.co/1aalI2f0d1 — Dean Jones AM (@ProfDeano) March 21, 2020

“Spot on Mitch!! We smashed him everyday.. gym .. fielding.. the lot! And we have programs in place for Sharjeel Khan to continue his fitness work! He is a special player when on song!” Jones said on Twitter.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Rashid Latif accuses the Pakistan Cricket Board of being involved in illegal betting activities

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...