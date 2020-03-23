Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Former Pakistan captain Aamer Sohail believes that batsman Haider Ali needs to work on his technique, but can be “an asset for Pakistan cricket”.

Sohail’s comments come after Haider enjoyed a lot of success with the Peshawar Zalmi during this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The 19-year-old scored 239 runs in nine matches at an average of 29.87 and a strike-rate of 158.27.

“There is not much doubt about the fact that Haider Ali is very talented, but I feel that he needs to play more First-Class cricket to improve further,” Sohail wrote in his blog for PakPassion. “He was fortunate to have been selected for the PSL where there may well have been better batsman than him in Pakistan’s domestic cricket.

“But now that he has had that chance, he needs to go back to the drawing board, work on the technical and attitude side of his game and if he can improve that further then he can become an asset for Pakistan cricket.”

