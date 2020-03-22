Which Pakistan player is in trouble with PCB CEO Wasim Khan?

Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief executive Wasim Khan has said that he “will be personally speaking to Mohammad Hafeez” after the veteran all-rounder made some shocking comments about opening batsman Sharjeel Khan.

Hafeez hinted that Sharjeel should not be allowed to make his international comeback due to his previous spot-fixing ban.

Sharjeel served two-and-a-half years of a five-year ban he received for his involvement in a spot-fixing scandal in the 2017 Pakistan Super League (PSL).

He made his return during this year’s PSL, where he represented the Karachi Kings and scored 199 runs at an average of 24.87 and a strike-rate of 144.20.

“Shouldn’t we set standards of dignity and pride higher than any other ‘Extra Talent’ to represent Pakistan. Just Asking,” Hafeez had said on Twitter.

However, Wasim was less than impressed with Hafeez’s remarks.

“Current players should not be going up on social media to criticise other players or talk about what policies the cricket board should or shouldn’t have,” Wasim was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo. “They can have their opinions about various things about world cricket and cricket in general but not about the rights and wrongs of players and the boards and they should leave that to cricket board to answer.

“I will be personally speaking to Mohammad Hafeez about that and I don’t think it’s his place to be doing it. No other player in the world does that so why should our Pakistani players do that? I don’t think they have any space to do that and I don’t think they should be doing that. That’s my personal view. Coming from an English environment, I never saw an English player tweet about policies, procedures, talking about other players’ right or wrong. My view is, he should focus on his own game, focus on the cricketing opinion he can give but don’t give personal opinion about other players.”

