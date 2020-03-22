Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief executive Wasim Khan has said that “there is a long way for Sharjeel Khan to go before he is considered to play for Pakistan again”.

Wasim’s comments come after Sharjeel, who has not played for Pakistan since January 2017, represented the Karachi Kings in this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL) and scored 199 runs at an average of 24.87 and a strike-rate of 144.20.

He noted that the 30-year-old’s future will be in the hands of the Pakistan selectors and added that Sharjeel should have worked on his fitness while he was serving two-and-a-half years of a five-year ban for his involvement in a spot-fixing scandal in the 2017 PSL.

“He has done his time, whatever was set,” Wasim was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo. “He has carried out that ban. He is back and was picked up by a franchise and he is available to play again. In terms of him getting selected [for Pakistan] going forward, that is up to the selectors. There is a long way for Sharjeel Khan to go before he is considered to play for Pakistan again.

“First of all, there is an importance around fitness. [Head coach] Misbah[-ul-Haq] had said that verbally and he is emphasising the policy on fitness with us as well and [bowling coach] Waqar [Younis] has also spoken about it as well, that we are moving in a different direction.

“One of the things Sharjeel Khan could have done in his time when he wasn’t playing and inactive is that he could have got himself fit. In your life, you have controllables and non-controllables. Fitness is controllable, what goes in you mouth, what you do, how you keep yourself fit, that is all under your control. If you are serious about playing for Pakistan, get yourself fit. There is no excuse.

“I am sorry but I am a stern believer that he turned up playing PSL unfit. He will not get selected for Pakistan as long as he stays the way he is. He now has a few months – get yourself fit, show that you have an ambition to play for Pakistan, show you have commitment and desire to get yourself fit and then you will be considered. I am sure Misbah and the selectors are looking it at that way – they have a policy and it’s important that people abide by that.”

