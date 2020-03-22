Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Former Australia spinner Brad Hogg has hilariously said that Pakistan batsman Babar Azam is a better player than fellow Australian Steve Smith.

Hogg gave the edge to Azam since he has dismissed Smith before.

The 49-year-old made the funny comment on Twitter in response to a fan asking him whether Azam or Smith was the better player.

Babar, haven't got him out yet.🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/dtgJyaf755 — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) March 22, 2020

“Babar, haven’t got him out yet,” Hogg said.

Azam recently represented the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), which was cut short due to the coronavirus, which is also known as COVID-19.

The 25-year-old finished as the highest run-scorer in the tournament with 345 runs in 10 matches at an average of 49.28 and a strike-rate of 123.65.

