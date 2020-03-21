Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan batsman Umar Akmal has been charged with two breaches of the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) anti-corruption code.

If found guilty, Umar could receive a six-month to lifetime ban, according to ESPNcricinfo.

The two charges are for unrelated incidents and both revolve around Article 2.4.4, which relates to: “Failing to disclose to the PCB Vigilance and Security Department (without unnecessary delay) full details of any approaches or invitations received by the Participant to engage in Corrupt Conduct under this Anti-Corruption Code”.

Since Umar was given the notice of charge on March 17, he has until March 31 to respond to it.

While Umar has remained silent since it was announced that he had been suspended under the PCB’s anti-corruption code in February, his brother Kamran has defended him.

“None of the Akmal brothers will ever do anything that will spoil our own reputation or hurt our country’s name and honour,” he had said. “The decision will come soon and just in the same way he had been playing for the PCB for the last 10-12 years, he will do the same again.”

However, if Umar is found guilty, Kamran said that “once that happens, if you say hang Umar Akmal then I will say the same”.

