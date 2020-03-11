Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Kamran Akmal has said that he will call for his brother Umar to be hanged if he is found guilty of corruption.

Umar was suspended under the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) anti-corruption code.

According to reports, Umar conceded he had met a bookie and kept the PCB in the dark about the incident after the board’s anti-corruption unit presented strong evidence against him.

It was also reported that sources in the PCB said that the board had a record of a phone call Umar had with the bookie.

However, Kamran urged people not to jump to conclusion and wait for the findings of the investigation to be released.

“Don’t make so much noise until the final decision (on Umar Akmal) has been announced after considering the evidence. Once that happens (and if Umar is guilty), if you say hang Umar Akmal then I will say the same,” Kamran, who is currently playing for the Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

“What’s happened with Umar Akmal is unfortunate but I am not too tense about this and that (corruption) is not something Umar or any of us brothers can do.

“Look, hundreds of people meet us all the time and take pictures with us… let the final decision come and you will see that he will play the same cricket he was playing before. None of the Akmal brothers will ever do anything that will spoil our own reputation or hurt our country’s name and honour.

“The decision will come soon and just in the same way he had been playing for the PCB for the last 10-12 years, he will do the same again.”

