Former captain Ramiz Raja believes that “Pakistan’s future in fast bowling is fully perfect and filled”.

Ramiz’s comments come after the Pakistan Super League (PSL), which was brought to a premature end due to the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, pandemic.

Ramiz pointed out that numerous bowlers impressed him throughout the tournament with their “high velocity, high voltage fast bowling”.

“We saw a high velocity, high voltage fast bowling in PSL. These bowlers used variations according to the requirement of the situation. This shows that Pakistan’s future in fast bowling is fully perfect and filled,” Ramiz said on his YouTube channel as quoted by Dawn.

