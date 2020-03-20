Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif took on the Peshawar Zalmi’s challenge to use just one word to describe veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik.

Malik represented the Zalmi in eight matches in this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he scored 239 runs at an average of 34.14 and a strike-rate of 134.26.

Given how Malik performed in the PSL, the one word Latif used to describe the 38-year-old was “athlete”.

Athlete — Rashid Latif راشد لطیف 🇵🇰 (@iRashidLatif68) March 19, 2020

The PSL was brought to a premature end this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

