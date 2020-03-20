What single word did Rashid Latif use to describe Pakistan star Shoaib Malik?

Image courtesy of: Pakistan Cricket Board

Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif took on the Peshawar Zalmi’s challenge to use just one word to describe veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik.

Malik represented the Zalmi in eight matches in this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he scored 239 runs at an average of 34.14 and a strike-rate of 134.26.

Given how Malik performed in the PSL, the one word Latif used to describe the 38-year-old was “athlete”.

The PSL was brought to a premature end this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

