Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman has become the latest Pakistan player to take on the Peshawar Zalmi’s challenge to describe veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik in one word.

Malik represented the Zalmi in eight matches in this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he scored 239 runs at an average of 34.14 and a strike-rate of 134.26.

Given Malik’s performance in the PSL and everything he has done and accomplished during illustrious international career, Zaman used the word “inspiration” to describe the 38-year-old.

Former Pakistan captain and wicketkeeper-batsman Rashid Latif also took the test, and used the word “athlete” to describe Malik.

ALSO CHECK OUT: Javed Miandad makes extremely complimentary comments about Virat Kohli

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...