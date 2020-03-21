Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Pakistan fast bowler Rumman Raees has revealed that bowling alongside legendary South Africa seamer Dale Steyn in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) was the ultimate “fanboy moment” for him.

Rumman and Steyn both played for Islamabad United in the tournament, which was cut short due to the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, pandemic.

Rumman took six wickets in six matches at an average of 25.50, while Steyn picked up two wickets in four games at an average of 42.

Fan boy moment for me! And thanks to the legend for giving me his trophy from today's ceremony. Cant really express what it means to me. Thanks legend @DaleSteyn62 feeling so proud to bowl alongside with you ❤️#RangJeetKaLaalHai pic.twitter.com/LnvMSKP7MR — Rumman Raees (@rummanraees15) March 4, 2020

“Fanboy moment for me! And thanks to the legend for giving me his trophy from today’s ceremony. Can’t really express what it means to me. Thanks legend Dale Steyn, feeling so proud to bowl alongside with you,” Rumman said on Twitter.

