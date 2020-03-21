Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Pakistan left-arm seamer Sohail Tanvir has sent a special message to Pakistan’s armed forces as the country and the world battles the coronavirus pandemic.

The coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, has had a major impact on nations all over the world, and the Pakistan Super League (PSL) was also impacted as the tournament was cut short just prior to the semi-finals and final.

Tanvir represented the Multan Sultans during the PSL and took 10 wickets in eight matches at an average of 15.30 and an economy rate of 6.80.

In addition to thanking Pakistan’s armed forces for all their efforts in fighting the coronavirus pandemic, Tanvir also expressed his gratitude to everyone who works “behind the scenes”.

Not the way we all wanted @thePSLt20 to be ended but yes safety of lives comes first,thanks to the armed forces and everyone who worked behind the scene to make PSL successfully happen in Pakistan,thanks to @MultanSultans fans for support and love to the team..stay safe everyone — Sohail Tanveer (@sohailmalik614) March 17, 2020

“Not the way we all wanted the PSL to end but yes safety of lives comes first. Thanks to the armed forces and everyone who worked behind the scenes to make PSL successfully happen in Pakistan. Thanks to the Multan Sultans fans for [their] support and love to the team… stay safe everyone,” Tanvir said on Twitter.

