Legendary Pakistan batsman Javed Miandad has heaped praise on India captain Virat Kohli, calling him his favourite player in the Indian team.

Miandad noted that Kohli is a “class” player and a “clean hitter” of the ball.

Continuing to laud Kohli, he added that no one can “say he is scared of fast bowlers or he cannot play on bouncy pitches or he doesn’t play spinners well”.

“I was asked who is the best in the Indian cricket team, so I choose Virat Kohli,” Miandad said on his YouTube channel as quoted by the Hindustan Times. “I don’t have to say much, his performance itself tells a lot. People have to admit this as stats are visible.

“Virat performed really well in South Africa; even on an uneven wicket, he scored a hundred. You cannot say he is scared of fast bowlers or he cannot play on bouncy pitches or he doesn’t play spinners well.

“He is a clean hitter. Look at his shots, it feels so good to watch him bat. He has class.”

