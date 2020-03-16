Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson has called Pakistan Twenty20 captain Babar Azam a “world-class batsman”.

Watson played for the Quetta Gladiators in this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL), but they were eliminated from the tournament on Sunday.

As for Azam, he is representing the Karachi Kings, who secured a spot in the semi-finals.

Azam is the highest run-scorer in the PSL with 345 runs in 10 matches at an average of 49.28 and a strike-rate of 123.65.

Watson, meanwhile, accumulated 247 runs in nine games at an average of 27.44 and a strike-rate of 157.32.

“At the moment, you have Babar Azam who is a quality player. He is fairly low risk with what he does and scores a lot of T20 runs which is one of the reasons why he is such a world-class batsman,” Watson was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

The Kings will take on the Lahore Qalandars in the semi-finals on Tuesday, while the final will be held in Lahore on Wednesday.

