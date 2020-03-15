Image courtesy of: Zimbio

Legendary Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar believes Haider Ali has the potential to be better than Babar Azam.

Haider is currently playing for the Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

In the nine games he has played, Haider has scored 239 runs at an average of 29.87 and a strike-rate of 158.27.

“Don’t forget that Haider Ali is also coming at par with Babar Azam. Haider Ali is from Rawalpindi and people from Rawalpindi are not normal but extraordinary,” Akhtar said in a YouTube video as quoted by Cricket Pakistan. “You will get to know that Haider Ali is at par with Babar Azam or maybe even better than him, but that is something time will tell you.”

