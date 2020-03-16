Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson believes that Azam Khan has a bright future ahead of him.

Watson played alongside Azam for the Quetta Gladiators in this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL). However, the team’s campaign came to an end on Sunday as they failed to qualify for the semi-finals.

Watson admitted that he was especially impressed with Azam’s power hitting.

Azam is the son of former Pakistan captain and Gladiators head coach Moin Khan.

“There is plenty of power going around [as you can see] with Azam Khan and some of the innings he played in the PSL,” Watson was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

Azam scored 150 runs in nine matches at an average of 18.75 and a strike-rate of 130.43.

As for Watson, he accumulated 247 runs in nine games at an average of 27.44 and a strike-rate of 157.32.

