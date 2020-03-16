Which Pakistan player is Mohammad Rizwan angry with?

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan has expressed his frustrations towards Karachi Kings captain Imad Wasim.

This is because Rizwan has only featured in two matches in the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL) and has not had a proper opportunity to bat.

Rizwan noted that Imad told him he is a top order batsman, but subsequently proceeds to send him in at number seven or eight.

“Yes, [I] have been given good chances [I suppose], I have played twice but only kept wickets [and] not had a chance to bat – what else can I say except that I am working hard – the situation with chances given to me is in front of everyone,” Rizwan was quoted as saying by PakPassion.

“Its very saddening to see no crowds – we have got to the stage of semi-finals and finals and there is no crowd – it’s like we are playing a side match.

“Only my captain can tell you why I didn’t play in more games – I am [giving] all my effort. They are saying I am a top order batsman but when there can be a chance for me to play, I am not given that.

“Of course one is disappointed if a situation is like this in your 2nd or 3rd year in [the] PSL. Everyone knows I am the keeper for the Pakistan ODI, T20I and Test sides but I am not getting a chance in a PSL franchise. I agree that the captain has to look at the combination so only he can explain why I am not getting chances.

“You have asked a good question about other players getting a chance [to prove themselves in the PSL for national selection] and I am not getting that chance. The thing is that if a player who plays for the Pakistan team doesn’t perform well in [the] PSL, will you ignore his performances for the national side when selection comes up? I am sure the selectors will look at this situation.

“Please believe me I have a lot of respect for my captain and not in the [sarcastic] way you think. However, he said that I am a top order batsman but I don’t play until 7 or 8th position so I don’t understand that.

“I am happy that Chadwick Walton is playing as he suits our situation.

“I wanted to make myself so able [to be selected] that Allah put that thought in the minds of the coach [and] captain and that being the case, I have no reason to have any complaints.”

The Kings will take on the Lahore Qalandars in the PSL semi-finals on Tuesday, while the final will be held in Lahore on Wednesday.

