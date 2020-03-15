Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Legendary Pakistan left-arm seamer Wasim Akram has taken a hilarious jab at Shoaib Akhtar’s bowling.

This began with Akram posting a picture on Twitter of Pakistan’s “best ODI kit”.

Akram and Akhtar were both present in the picture.

One of the best things about playing for Pakistan was proudly wearing my uniform, and this one had to be the best ODI kit I had ever worn. It was the perfect representation of our nations colours, language and flag and it also looked really cool 😎 @shoaib100mph pic.twitter.com/LdcsOYks0Y — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) March 12, 2020

I was probably saying any chance of bowling straight shabby 😄 https://t.co/GDZcyuLUlG — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) March 14, 2020

In response, Akhtar said that it looked like he was getting scolded a lot and asked people to tell him what Akram was saying.

Akram replied to Akhtar, and joked: “I was probably saying any chance of bowling straight shabby.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: Shoaib Akhtar reveals which player could be better than Babar Azam

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...