Pakistan legend Wasim Akram takes hilarious jab at Shoaib Akhtar’s bowling

Posted on by
Wasim Akram makes hilarious joke about Shoaib Akhtar's bowling Pakistan cricket

Wasim Akram: “I was probably saying any chance of bowling straight shabby”

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Legendary Pakistan left-arm seamer Wasim Akram has taken a hilarious jab at Shoaib Akhtar’s bowling.

This began with Akram posting a picture on Twitter of Pakistan’s “best ODI kit”.

Akram and Akhtar were both present in the picture.

In response, Akhtar said that it looked like he was getting scolded a lot and asked people to tell him what Akram was saying.

Akram replied to Akhtar, and joked: “I was probably saying any chance of bowling straight shabby.”

ALSO CHECK OUT: Shoaib Akhtar reveals which player could be better than Babar Azam

Leave a Reply