Wasim Akram shares image of Pakistan’s ‘best ODI kit’

Image courtesy of: ESPNcricinfo

Legendary left-arm seamer Wasim Akram shared an image of him wearing what he believes is the best ODI kit the Pakistan team ever wore.

In the image, which also features fellow pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar, Akram said he loved the kit because “it was the perfect representation of our nation’s colours, language and flag.

He added that “it also looked really cool”.

One of the best things about playing for Pakistan was proudly wearing my uniform, and this one had to be the best ODI kit I had ever worn. It was the perfect representation of our nations colours, language and flag and it also looked really cool 😎 @shoaib100mph pic.twitter.com/LdcsOYks0Y — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) March 12, 2020

“One of the best things about playing for Pakistan was proudly wearing my uniform, and this one had to be the best ODI kit I had ever worn. It was the perfect representation of our nation’s colours, language and flag and it also looked really cool,” Akram said on Twitter.

Share this

Tweet

WhatsApp

More

Email







Print





Like this: Like Loading...