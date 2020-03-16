Image courtesy of: Pakistan Super League

Legendary Pakistan pace bowler Shoaib Akhtar seems to think that Islamabad United “is a team up for sale” after they crashed out of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Saturday.

Islamabad United lost to the Karachi Kings by four wickets and thus finished in last place on the points table with three wins, six losses and one match that was abandoned.

Akhtar was less than impressed with the team’s performance, saying it looked as if they “lost interest in this match and seemed to be playing as if this was their last game”.

“IU looked like a team in disarray – didn’t think at any time the IU management and their team were on the same page,” he was quoted as saying by PakPassion. “It’s my feeling that IU is a team up for sale.

“Looks to me the team lost interest in this match and seemed to be playing as if this was their last game.

I saw Dean Jones, Wasim Akram and team owners supporting the team (Karachi Kings) wholeheartedly but I did not see the same from the IU side.”

