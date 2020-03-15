Rashid Latif reveals who should be Pakistan’s ODI captain

Rashid Latif believes Babar Azam should be Pakistan's ODI captain cricket

Rashid Latif: “Right now national team captain… T20 and most probably in ODIs”

Former skipper Rashid Latif believes that Babar Azam should be named Pakistan’s ODI captain.

Azam replaced Sarfaraz Ahmed as Pakistan’s Twenty20 captain last year, while Azhar Ali took over as Test captain.

However, Pakistan have yet to appoint an ODI captain.

“Right now national team captain… T20 and most probably in ODIs,” Latif said on Twitter.

Azam is currently representing the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he has enjoyed a superb campaign thus far as he is the top run-scorer in the tournament with 313 runs in nine matches at an average of 52.16 and a strike-rate of 127.75.

